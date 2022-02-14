Question of respect
This is on the labor in St. Joseph. I see on the news where they’ll bring people from out of town to fill these positions. I wish this town would realize it’s not the people, it’s the jobs. These companies out there want you to live strictly for them. They need to start treating employees with dignity and respect.
Soul of the party
I am reading in the debate page about McConnell’s long-overdue repudiation of Trump. He says it was about an insurrection by a mob of Trump loyalists. At stake is the soul of the Republican Party because of dysfunctional Donnie. We’re in trouble, folks, if that idiot gets back in there. Take it to the bank.
Saturday session
Isn’t this amazing, in Jeff City the Senate is meeting in a rare Saturday session. The Republicans are wanting to draw the districts to their advantage. Of course. Like Texas, like Florida. Monkey see, monkey do. If you’ve got to vote for a Republican, pick one who’s honest.
Not a fan
I can’t believe the halftime Super Bowl. The worst entertainment in the world. The whole world is sick.
Not afraid
Vladimir Putin is not afraid of Joe Biden. He knows a wimp when he sees one.
Running on empty
Saturday and Sunday I drove 50 miles trying to find the News-Press. Then this morning I finally find out they had a printer breakdown. A big company like the News-Press, you would think they would have a backup plan. Thanks a lot for letting me run my gas out of my car.
A new neighbor?
The orange lying coward looks like he’s on a slippery slope to Leavenworth. We’ll welcome him to our neighborhood.
Premature criticism
For all you good people who criticize President Biden for leaving behind military equipment in Afghanistan, it’s been announced that the United States seized more than $7 billion in Afghan funds. We have a huge military budget and these billions of dollars seized will go to the victims of 9/11. The equipment left behind has been replaced by more advanced instruments of war and defense. I hope you are man or woman enough to admit that your criticism was premature.
Thinking about it
Being able to entertain a thought without accepting it is the mark of a great man.
