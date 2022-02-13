Expiration date
I just received my four free COVID tests from the government. Well, of course they’re free. They are so stupid. They send you four tests in a household of two people and they expire in April, this year. That gives you two months. I think they should have a longer expiration date.
Angry at snowflakes
Those little lighted snowflakes on all the various poles Downtown and around those silly little cutouts with the trees on them at the corners that are impossible to get around are really cute. They also represent our city very well. After all, we are snowflakes.
Bad options
The price of gas is up, the price of food is up, and the shelves are all empty. Way to go, Biden. We’ll all be bankrupt, or dead.
Safer on trails
We all know it’s just a matter of time before the dirt bikes and four-wheelers will be taking over the new bike trails that’s getting so much money and attention on West Highland at the casino — and I think it’s better that they do. I think we’d rather have them on the trails than running through our neighborhoods, or worse, out on the Belt Highway.
Assigning blame
The Democrats are like the rest of us. They can see we have a man pretending to be president while he lives in La La Land. But the Democrats aren’t through using Joe yet. They will do something when they don’t need him anymore, to take all the blame for this mess they’ve gotten our country in.
Hats off to truckers
It’s looking like the truckers know how to get things done. Hats off to these people in Canada who are taking a stance against the nonsense that we’re seeing. Perhaps the truckers could get the borders closed.
Thoughts on Whoopi
Whoopi Goldberg resents people talking about the Holocaust because she thinks it overshadows what happened to African-Americans in this country. In her mind, there were no horrific events in world history that could ever compare to slavery in America.
