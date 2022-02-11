In plain sight
I have many ex-students from the St. Joe police department. Many of my friends are police officers and retired police, a sheriff and detectives. What an embarrassment to us all that a valuable statue could be stolen in front of the Missouri Theater between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. How many police squad cars assigned to Downtown are there? This is a black eye to our community. Obviously we need to pay top salaries to recruit more law enforcement officers, and we need more patrolling by these officers. I am very disappointed.
Up to us
I read the editorial dealing with the Mosaic shakeup, and I agree. We do deserve more answers as a community. But my question is, isn’t that one of the functions of a newspaper and its reporters? See what you can do, please.
A wide net
In response to “Best person:” The problem with your statement is Democrats have proven their inability to run anything. Look at the mess this country is in now, all because of Democrats. Look at all the cities that are run by Democrats. I wouldn’t vote for a Democrat as my water meter maid. Period. I want to know where everybody sits on everything, because if they back the Democrats at all, I will not vote for them. And everyone should feel this way, if you just take a look at our country.
Safety in numbers
I seen on the news where they stole one of the statues from Downtown. I mean Downtown is just so busy, because there’s so much to do down there! How did them people walk away with that statue when there’s just so many people down there all the time?
Smoking something
Biden’s Health and Human Services wants to use almost $30 million of our taxpayer money for “safe smoking kits” for drug abusers. That goes for pipes for meth and crack cocaine. How crazy is this government getting?
