Off the mark
I wonder where Craig Wood gets his information. The economy is actually better, Biden did nothing to divide the country, the borders are not any worse than they ever were, and tens of thousands of people were not taken out of the military because they wouldn’t get a shot or follow orders.
Editor’s note: A total of 700 military members have been discharged for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to military.com. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported 1.7 million encounters with migrants at the southwest border in 2021, up from 458,088 in 2000 and 977,509 in 2019.
Lethal disease
To answer someone’s question, you hear more about COVID than the flu because COVID is 10 times deadlier. Over 900,000 people have died now.
Answers needed
I was unaware that the CEO at Mosaic is not there any longer. Would the newspaper please try and find out why he’s gone, and not let them just get by with saying “he resigned early?”
No complaining
All you crybabies out there who were too lazy to go vote, you don’t have the right to complain about anything.
In the book
People keep talking about one-world government. Read Revelations in the Bible and see what comes after that.
Another honor
I hear that Mosaic Life Care is going to get the Malcolm Baldridge secrecy award.
Bipartisan support
James Carville would like to see a law passed where he can punch people in the face for not being vaccinated. I’d like to see a law passed where I can punch James Carville.
COVID numbers
I would like the News-Press to contact the governor and get the numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Missouri. Are they going up, or are they going down?
Editor’s note: The governor has people in the health department who handle that. According to the department’s website, confirmed cases fell from 5,473 on Jan. 31 to 1,181 on Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.