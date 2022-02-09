Throwing it away
I can’t believe this government is giving $30 million to aid and abet criminals by handing out crack pipes in the name of “equity.” Our government has become lawless.
Hospital competition
I was checking votestjoe.com to get the candidates’ views on everything, and there was a question there I was glad to see and I hope it becomes the center point of this election, about competition with the health care in this area. A town of 70,000 having one hospital is ridiculous to begin with. I hope the mayoral candidates and council candidates do everything they can to get another hospital in this town.
Other foot
This is in response to Mr. Mitch Jameson who seems to think it’s OK for judges to spout liberal leftist views and avoid the Constitution, even annul the Constitution, as long as they do things the liberal Democrats want. Well, guess what? The shoe’s on the other foot now, and it’s a conservative court.
It matters
The importance of voter identification seems to be a nonissue for some. I wonder if the same people would feel comfortable with anyone boarding a plane, or applying for credit cards or letting children buy alcohol or enter adult entertainment venues, because identifying who a person really is doesn’t seem to matter.
Border patrol
What a novel idea it would be to send the 82nd Airborne to our southern border to stop fentanyl, sex trafficking, criminals and so on from invading the United States. But this isn’t a priority for the simpleton in the White House.
Editor’s note: Currently 3,600 National Guard troops are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Control. Their role includes providing helicopter support and installing barriers, but the Posse Comitatus Act limits the use of the armed forces in providing law enforcement within the United States. They are unable to make arrests at the southern border.
