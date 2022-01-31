No laughing matter
If you test positive for COVID and turn right around and go out in public, not wearing a mask or anything, it should automatically be a $500 to 1,000 fine. No matter who you are, I don’t care if you’re a politician or whatever. It’s not a joke. You’re endangering the welfare of other people.
Numbers game
Israel has not even had 10,000 deaths from coronavirus, so please stop spreading these lies.
Third-world roads
How in the world can our roads be this ridiculous? When you go from state to state, county to county sometimes, the performance is so pathetic. Our roads look like a third-world country.
Big bill
Is the Freedom to Vote Act really 700 pages long? How absurd is that?
Soaring high
Congrats to the first female Eagle Scout in St. Joseph. So proud of you. Maybe this will be a lesson to the Girls Scouts on what they need to start doing.
Long-term maintenance
I see we are pretty excited about the possibility of getting a skating park. I have no problem with it, except that I wonder how soon it will be before it becomes too expensive to repair, and in the same category that our swimming pools get when we can’t take care of them properly.
Great player
I’d like to say that I realize it’s a team sport, but I’m tired of all the haters hating on Patrick Mahomes that’s in this area. Mahomes is one hell of a quarterback.
Better then Brady
Well, the Chiefs aren’t going to be in the Super Bowl this year. It’s kind of a bummer, but they were beat fair and square. Congratulations to the Bengals. And at least Tom Brady isn’t going to get another Super Bowl ring.
Greed hurts
The Chiefs didn’t worry about clock management before the halftime. They got greedy and overconfident thinking they could score at will in the second half. If they would have just kicked a field goal before the half, they would be in the Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.