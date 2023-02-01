When they start selling marijuana for personal use, I do plan on buying it. And when they put this tax on April 4 ballot, I will be voting yes for it.
An excellent substitute
I’m doing my part to help bring the price of eggs down. A year ago, I stopped eating bacon and eggs for breakfast because of the cost and I found that pork tenderloin at $1.47 cents a pound was an excellent substitute.
Get what
you paid for
I see that Republicans are pushing a bill that would abolish the corporate income tax and charge all of us a 30% sales tax on everything that we buy. This bill would also abolish the payroll taxes which fund Social Security and parts of Medicare. So, for those of you who voted for these clowns, you’re going to get what you paid for. Thank God for a Democrat controlled Senate.
Weapons supply
Hey Joe Biden, how’s the military industrial complex doing? Are they getting rich off of you? That’s our government for you. I don’t know what we’re gonna do for weapons if we need them, because it seems that you’re giving them all away for free.
Money obsessed
When I look at Joe Biden, I see a greedy, self-centered man that is money obsessed.
Classified documents saga
I’m reading this in the Weekender: Past U.S. Presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified documents. When old Donald Trump illegally took those top-secret documents down there, where people come and go well all day long looking at that stuff, what did he do? He opened up a can of worms.
Not better off
I heard on TV they wanted to know whether we were better off now than we were two years ago. My answer is definitely no. We’re 10 times worse off than we were two years ago before Biden took office. We were energy independent. When we went to the grocery store, we could find products on the shelf. We didn’t have to worry about sky high prices at the grocery store. We were able to feed our family and now we have to scrape whatever we can do to feed our family because we cannot afford to buy the groceries that we used to buy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.