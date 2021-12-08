Vlad vs. Joe
I’m anxious to see how the call goes with Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. It ought to be entertaining. It was all Biden could do to count backward from five during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Need for food
It’s hard for me to understand how our food bank tells us that the need for food has risen over 30% from last year, while employers are telling us they 100% need employees.
Looking at Hyde
We all know that Krug Park looks amazingly beautiful this year for Christmas, but why doesn’t the city put any extra time into Hyde Park? It seems like Hyde Park always has the same little old decorations and they don’t go overboard for anything in the south end.
Goodbye then
I decided several months ago that I would no longer read the It’s your call column. I was disgusted by the anti-Democratic, anti-Biden phone calls. The calls are so unfair. The calls are negative to our national spirit. Today I decided to read the column again. Same old foolish, negative calls. I won’t read this radical Biden-hating propaganda Trump-caller crap anymore.
Editor’s note: Instead of complaining that someone out there dares to disagree with you, why don’t you call in something positive on Biden? Better yet, put your name to a signed letter to the editor.
Social Security
I have a good idea for Biden. Instead of giving $450,000 to these lawbreakers entering our country illegally, why not do something for the poor people who are on Social Security?
Video evidence
To all the people who are badmouthing Rittenhouse: Go watch the video. He tried to run, they chased him, they knocked him down, they tried to beat him, they pulled a gun on him — and then he defended himself. Are you blind?
Who’s on first?
So Mosaic is forcing nurses to be vaccinated or be fired. But it was OK for these nurses to work like crazy when the virus was more deadly earlier in the pandemic. They didn’t force them to have a vaccination then.
Editor’s note: They couldn’t require the vaccine until there was a vaccine to require.
