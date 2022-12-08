Someone said that Trump is the only one who has the guts and backbone to bring the country back from socialism and restore it to where it was before Biden took office. He’s the only one saying suspend or terminate the Constitution, too.
GOP did well
Before everybody goes crowing about Herschel Walker losing, I should remind you there were actually eight elections and seven of them were won by Republicans.
More taxation, please
I’ve seen in this morning’s paper where they don’t have enough CIP tax money now to fix the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion. Why don’t they just pass another sales tax like they normally do on the backs of the taxpayers? I mean they do it for the Police Department and the fire department, RV parks, anything they need. They just pass another sales tax. Why don’t they do that to pay for it.
Report on farmers
Your printed article about the Amazon Rainforest losing 10% of its vegetation in 40 years is good, but have an article about Northwest Missouri farmer clearing our land. You guys don’t report on the farmers.
Anything goes
The Democrats could care less that they’ve been exposed using our federal agencies to stifle free speech. Hey, it worked and that’s all they care about. They got Joe Biden elected and they know no one’s going to get punished because nowadays anything goes.
Dropped the ball
Trump’s views on the Constitution are deplorable and should be condemned in no uncertain terms, but they shouldn’t be allowed to obscure the fact that the big media and big tech dropped the ball big time on coverage of the Hunter Biden story. It should have been out there for people to decide for themselves.
A new priority
The incoming prosecutor for Buchanan County should make enforcement of school attendance requirements a priority upon taking office in January. A 70% attendance rate is not acceptable.
