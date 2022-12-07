Thanks to the News-Press and writer Monica Dunn for the story featuring Brian Kirk, pastor of First Christian Church. It is refreshing and encouraging, people of faith need to be more open to everyone in the spirit of love and compassion, not just to the people who look and believe like us.
On target
Thank you for the on-target editorial on the performance of the St. Joe School District. It’s a marked contrast with the sugar-coated news story that really did not touch on the real problems. Thank you for following up.
More dangerous
Michael Reagan complained that Trump is investigated too much by the media. Trump wants to suspend or terminate the Constitution. A man like that is more dangerous than Hunter Biden.
Deep trouble
Our so-called president says that he has more important things to do than worry about the border. Is that not sad? This country is in deep deep trouble and it’s going to get worse.
Show of support
I just want to express my appreciation to the News-Press for their story about Pastor Kirk at the First Christian Church. And I want to congratulate Monica Dunn for the wonderful story that she put together for the paper. It’s important that we show support for people.
Like Russia
Someone needs to tell the Make America Great Again Republicans that you won’t make America great again by reinstating the same leaders every four years. If we did, we would end up like Putin’s Russia.
Deep thoughts
I guess it’s a good thing people love their gadgets more than their freedom when you consider the fact that their gadgets are going to cost them their freedom.
