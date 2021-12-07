It’s happening
Denying climate change because it happens to be cold in Hawaii is like denying that hunger exists in the world because your own belly is full after eating a big lunch. Climate change research is based on the overwhelming evidence and trend of temperature over an extended and widespread period, not a particular point in time at a particular place.
Exit plan
Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to work for Donald Trump’s so-called media and technology company. I hope he has an exit plan for when Trump drives another of his ventures into bankruptcy.
They like him
How come Democrats only say nice things about Republicans after they’re dead?
Blame the pandemic
Jen Psaki says that the smash-and-grab robberies that we are seeing are a result of the pandemic. People are still out of work and they’re desperate. She also says the government has it under control and has addressed the gas crisis — it’s gone down 3 cents a gallon. Do these people think we’re stupid?
Reason to quit
On “Reason for quitting:” I do not believe it’s because people don’t want to get the vaccine or that it is mandated. It’s that they are too lazy and don’t want to work, and this is an excuse for them to quit working. Think about it.
Too late
Old Rip van Biden and his counterparts at the CDC and Dr. Fauci, I guess they were a little late on banning flights into the country to stop a disease that’s already here. Go back to sleep, Biden.
Border test
Illegal border crossers aren’t forced to provide proof of COVID vaccinations. Why? They are coming in illegal, if they have COVID they are not being tested, they are spreading it to the American people.
Up and down
Financial markets fluctuate for all kinds of reasons. For the person who was complaining about the market being down 2,000 points, I wonder who they were crediting when the market was up 6,000 points for the year just a couple of weeks ago.
