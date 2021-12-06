Those days
Does anyone remember the good ol’ days when Congress knew a budget had to be passed, they passed it, with no problems?
Differences
Yes, it’s true. The Republicans are conservative, and the Democrats are socialists. They’re the ones who like to give everything out to everyone without working for it. They’ve always been like that. The Republicans are concerned with providing all the things for the American people, but they don’t want to overspend or overtax. Democrats just want to give everything away after they tax everybody to pay for it.
Full of pork
I am not really sure how the public can condemn the Republicans for not accepting the infrastructure bill. We have no idea what kind of pork is included in it. Everybody is condemning blindly.
Selective count
The only reason the school district’s ACT scores have improved is only students that are college-bound are taking it. So of course the average score for the school is going to go up significantly because not everyone is required to take the test. I’m not saying the school district hasn’t made strides in improving instruction, I’m just saying the improved scores is not the result of any change to the curriculum; it is the result of only counting those who are already high achievers.
Blizzard in paradise
I just saw that Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. So is this global warming?
Litter problem
I was sitting at the Belt and Frederick and I look over, and these people out there who beg for money, and they have that corner trashed, got a box there and a milk carton and bunch of trash. How come they get by with littering and the police don’t do anything, but if you get caught littering it’s a $500 fine? Why is it they can litter but we can’t?
