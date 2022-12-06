This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Fooled again

Once again, we have the Democrats in our media spinning what President Trump said. I don’t know if they are ever going to learn people are lot smarter than that. President Trump was not saying he needs to overthrow the Constitution to be appointed president or nothing like that. He posed in the question form. Crooked media, crooked Democrats that lie, cheat, steal and twist. It’s unbelievable what they get away with and convince people of.

