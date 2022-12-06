Once again, we have the Democrats in our media spinning what President Trump said. I don’t know if they are ever going to learn people are lot smarter than that. President Trump was not saying he needs to overthrow the Constitution to be appointed president or nothing like that. He posed in the question form. Crooked media, crooked Democrats that lie, cheat, steal and twist. It’s unbelievable what they get away with and convince people of.
Editor’s note: There’s no spin here. Trump himself made the comment on Truth Social that ”A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Thank you
Yes, I would like to express my gratitude for the couple who paid our restaurant tab when I couldn’t find my debit card. I shall forever be grateful for your kindness and your empathy is appreciated. Thank you so much for what you did.
Shut it down
Looks like the Democrats are going to go on a spending spree. They want a lot more COVID money and they want a lot more money for Ukraine. If the Republicans are smart, they’ll help them shut down the government until they’re in charge because shutting down the government only means non-essential government offices. God knows there’s probably a lot of them. Just shut it down.
Don’t let him
How much longer will Americans tolerate Donald Trump saying we should shred our Constitution and reinstate Trump as president?
GOP debate
I’m surprised that the Buchanan County Republicans are struggling to decide if we want to support President Trump or not. He’s the only person who has the guts and backbone to bring the country back from socialism and restore it to where it was before Biden took office. The fact that Democrats are terrified of him and are pulling out all the stops to keep him from running for office should be a clue.
Acts of betrayal
Judas betrayed Christ for 20 pieces of silver, and that act has turned into a cottage industry of people betraying their brothers and sisters for the almighty dollar.
