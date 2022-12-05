This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Changing times

When Harry Truman ended his term as president, he and his wife got into his privately owned Chrysler and drove it to his family home in Independence. When Barack Obama ended his term as president, he purchased a multimillion dollar home in Washington, D.C., where he and his wife lived until he purchased $150 million home in Martha’s Vineyard. Politics sure has changed.

