When Harry Truman ended his term as president, he and his wife got into his privately owned Chrysler and drove it to his family home in Independence. When Barack Obama ended his term as president, he purchased a multimillion dollar home in Washington, D.C., where he and his wife lived until he purchased $150 million home in Martha’s Vineyard. Politics sure has changed.
Past wrongs
Talking about reparations for slavery over 150 years ago, if anybody deserves that money, it’s the Native Americans. They are the ones who got shorted on everything. At least the survivors did.
Untamed tigers
The Kansas City Chiefs — hope they don’t meet the Bengals in the playoffs.
RV park
In regard to the RV park, if they take down 229, no one from out of town is going to want to come to the RV park because therefore they’ll have to take city streets to get there. The City Council needs to look ahead to all these types of things.
Liar exposed
Trump swore to uphold the Constitution after he was constitutionally elected in 2016 on Inauguration Day with his hand on the Bible. He lied.
Big baby
What a sore loser. Trump wins an election and the Constitution is great. Trump loses an election and he wants to tear up one of the greatest documents ever drafted by mankind.
Big raise
I keep reading in the paper about the possible railroad strike, which has now been averted because the Congress passed the resolution. What you don’t say in there is how much are these guys getting paid in hourly wages to do what they do for the railroad? They got a 24% raise. Therefore they can afford to miss a day’s work if they’re sick, or if they got to go to doctor like the one guy was talking about or go to his kids’ birthday party or something.
Working two jobs
The reason there are more jobs is because people have to take two jobs because they can’t make a living.
Ban the bomb
You know it would be easy for us to sit here and say that we’re smarter than the ignorant people of our past. But that’s not true. That’s nowhere close to being true. We are not smarter than the ignorant people of our past. We are one button away from complete annihilation of life. It’s called nuclear weapons. If mankind really cared about life, they’d get rid of nuclear weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.