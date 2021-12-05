Lame blame
Biden and Psaki say that the pandemic and COVID are the reason for rampant looting in some of our cities. Not because these cities have hamstrung officers from doing their jobs. Not because they now let thieves go with only a misdemeanor. Biden says everything is because of COVID. Let’s blame it all on the virus.
Red ink
All of our politicians, on both sides, have got this country so far in debt that they can only run the country a couple months at a time. And yet they want to spend trillions of dollars more. That is insanity. I can’t believe these people that are running our country ever had a job, ever had a budget and ever had to stick by their expenses. You look at what they’ve squandered and you wonder: How long will this government function with this kind of reckless spending?
Kudos to Kempf
Way to go, St. Joe! Chuck Kempf and the city of St. Joe have done an awesome job with Krug Park. I’ve been through there for 30 years and I’ve never seen it more beautiful. You make us proud. Thank you for doing that for our community.
Shut it down
It would be a good thing if the government did shut down. They can’t do any more damage while they’re not in session. Everyone will get paid, only non-essential workers will be off work and they get their pay when it starts back up, so I see this as a win-win. Don’t you?
Reason for quitting
To Froma Harrop, no, people are quitting their jobs because they don’t want to get the shot that’s being forced out because of mandates by companies saying you either get the shot or leave so people are leaving. That’s the reason, not what you’ve got in here.
A big excuse
I guess Biden is doing everything he can to follow Rahm Emanuel’s advice that you never want a serious crisis to go to waste, and what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things you thought you couldn’t do before. Biden is using the COVID-19 virus as an excuse to ram everything down the American people’s throats, and he is blaming everything on COVID, even though most of it is his own inept fault.
Heads in sand
If the American people want to put COVID behind us and get back to normal, there are three things they need to do: 1, Do not re-elect any incumbent Democrats; 2, Do not elect any new Democrats; and 3, Stop watching CNN, MSNBC and any of their affiliates.
