Front page St. Joseph News-Press Thursday: liens burden owners. Yeah, that’s what I would do, buy a piece of property with liens against it. That makes a lot of sense.
Self-assessment
This past week, Joe Biden said, “I tell you what, no one’s ever done as much as president as this administration was doing.” So, it’s settled. Inflation is up, the border’s open, crime is rampant, we’re disrespected abroad and Joe’s the greatest president ever.
Leading scorers
Two good articles lately on the Benton girls basketball team’s victories. However, there was no mention of the leading scorers or the girls that scored important baskets. I think they deserve recognition.
Not impressed
The new hotel proposal doesn’t impress me by the pictures of what it would look like by any means. What about building something that can sustain itself electronically with solar and wind, right there where it’s windy all the time and it’s got a good southern exposure? And gee, it just doesn’t look impressive. The old hotel still looks pretty good. And what are the maintenance problems? To tear it down completely and start again is cheaper than maintaining a good structure? I wonder.
How did they vote?
I would like to see the News-Press editor publish how our senators and congress people from Missouri voted on the amendment to add paid sick leave to the railroad contract.
Editor’s note: In the Senate, Bernie Sanders’ amendment to add seven days of paid sick leave was supported by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and opposed by Sen. Roy Blunt. In the House, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves opposed the sick leave amendment but approved the broader measure to impose the settlement and avert a rail strike.
Splendid isolation
Good God, why don’t you give some of that money to the American people? Let Ukraine fight its own stupid war. Nobody knows where one penny of that money is going. Almost $100 billion unaccounted for.
