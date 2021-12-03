Destruction
Former President Trump said in an interview that the current administration doesn’t know what they’re doing. I beg to differ. They know exactly what they are doing — they are trying to destroy this country.
Game times
The News-Press always used to provide a schedule of sports events, the times they would be broadcast on local television. That has not been in the paper for quite some time. Could you resume that? It’s convenient to show the schedules so we know when to watch certain ball games on TV. It would be appreciated.
Dems for Coleman
I just want to thank Rep. Tom Coleman for being a reasonable voice for the Republican Party. I am a Democrat, but I have always had Republican friends who I admired and respected. Trump almost destroyed that, so it is refreshing that there is a voice here locally who makes sense, a Republican I can still admire and respect.
Practical leadership
There was a good speech at the Chamber breakfast the other day about bipartisan governing and leadership with practical and not polarizing goals. I wonder if any of the Republican lawmakers in Missouri gave it much thought.
Wrong party
Rep. Tom Reed, one of 13 Republicans to vote for the traditional infrastructure bill for the good of the country, says it’s time for his party’s leadership to make it clear that hate speech and personal attacks are unacceptable. The problem for Reed and the handful of other Republicans with a conscience is that they’re in the wrong party right now.
Shaken
Now the Democrats want FOX News to be investigated by the Senate. You Biden people sure have done a good job ruining our country. You are as guilty as Biden himself. You should all read the book “The Laptop from Hell.” If that doesn’t shake you, then you are a complete loss, and so are the rest of us.
All in the name
Sean Hannity keeps saying he’s a conservative. That is a cowardly way of saying he’s a Republican without saying it.
