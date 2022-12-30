This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


What about it?

People keep harping about Trump wanting to do away with the Constitution and that should disqualify him. But what about all the Democrats who want to do away with the First Amendment, the right to free speech, or the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, and all the other rights afforded in the Constitution that the Democrats want to do away with?

