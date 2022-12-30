People keep harping about Trump wanting to do away with the Constitution and that should disqualify him. But what about all the Democrats who want to do away with the First Amendment, the right to free speech, or the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, and all the other rights afforded in the Constitution that the Democrats want to do away with?
Wake her up
I want to say kudos to the boy that sent the immigrants to the vice president’s doorstep. I love that. I think that was awesome. It’s time. It’s time somebody wakes her up anyway.
A crime against children
Gov. Abbott of Texas just had four truckloads dropped off on the street in a residential area of Washington, D.C., and below-freezing temperature. This is classified as crimes against humanity internationally. And in U.S. laws. This is endangering the welfare of minors because there are many children amongst the group.
What does it take?
Yeah, this is on that senator who lied on his resume. My question is, how did he make it as far as he did without nobody checking his credentials, and my other question is what does it really take to be a politician in this country anymore?
Editor’s note: If you’re referring to George Santos, who embellished his resume and his ethnic background during the campaign, he was elected as a Republican to the House of Representatives in New York.
Still a problem
The school department has gone through multiple superintendents, multiple administrative positions and multiple school boards, and yet we still have poor attendance and poor standardized test results.
Waiting for nothing
Wait until all these radical Republicans get in there that are still in love with Trump. You ain’t going to get nothing done. They are already fighting among themselves.
Hold the salt
I appreciate the street crews on icy days. However, when they are in the residential areas they have a lever to keep the salt and beet juice from being thrown sideways into individual cement driveways and onto residential lawns. The last time the trucks sent salt and beet juice 8 feet into my driveway and it’s absolutely ruining my cement driveway.
