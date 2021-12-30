Boom factor
I’d like to know when we made fireworks legal all year long. It seems like they are shooting off fireworks every day. I thought they were only good for the Fourth of July and a short time around Christmas. If they’re illegal, somebody needs to do something about it.
Editor’s note: Most fireworks can only be sold in the weeks leading up to Fourth of July and the week before New Year’s Day. Most fireworks are illegal to shoot in the St. Joseph city limits year-around.
Holiday splendor
I’ve been down to Krug Park and I’ve been down to Hyde Park and they’re both beautiful this time of year, but why don’t they add more stuff to them? It doesn’t seem like this year they added anything new to them. There’s still a lot they could do, but they don’t seem to be doing anything extra.
Editor’s note: City employees spend six weeks getting those parks ready for all of us.
Visa policies
For the persons calling in saying Joe Biden has let so many people in on the West Coast, I will comment that Trump let thousands and thousands, far more than any other president, come in on visas to work at tech companies and take a lot of Americans’ jobs that had them, and then it turned out they were unqualified. But they get to stay here until their visas run out.
Burn factor
That apartment building down there between Seventh and Eighth that burnt, how did it burn up so bad with a fire department right next to it? That’s a total loss down there, and there’s a fire department like a block and a half away.
Your fault
The pandemic has been going on for a year. They warned all these people about the possibility of problems with the airlines and travel restrictions. I can’t feel sorry for these people. They need to learn to stay home in quarantine until we get over this thing. But no, they got to travel. So if you’re stuck in Mexico or whatever, it’s your own fault. Good luck.
Party time
If you’re running for any kind of office in this town, please just go ahead and announce what your political affiliation is. Because nobody in my family will be voting for a Democrat to be in charge of this city. It’s already gone downhill fast enough.
Editor’s note: City Council seats are officially nonpartisan.
Take action
Everyone is tired of COVID, yet they do not wish to do anything to stop it.
