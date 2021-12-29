Swab story
Comparing a cotton-swab testing kit to a complicated machine such as a ventilator is like comparing a number-two pencil to a multifunctioning copy machine. Trump got thousands of ventilators made in a short period of time. Biden can’t get cotton-swab kits made at all. Enough said.
It’s all relative
I was calling about this Froma Harrop. She’s in the paper continuously. She doesn’t work for you guys, does she? She’s a liberal idiot, and she’s in there all the time.
Editor’s note: If by “all the time” you mean twice in one month, then we’re guilty. We’ve also published Michael Reagan, a conservative columnist, as many times in December.
Mad scientist
I didn’t realize VanSchoiack was a scientist. I thought he was an auctioneer.
Masks work
I see VanSchoiack is trying to claim something that’s not there about mandates. We know that masks mandates work. Get your head out of the sand.
Out of the barn
I see where our so-called representative from Savannah, on the one side of his mouth says coronavirus is real and it’s going to be around a long time, and on the other side he says we don’t need a mask at all. He needs to get out of the barn and go to the hospitals and see what’s really going on.
Check your history
I don’t know if the 1619 founder has children, but she ought to check the Constitution and our country’s history. If people pay taxes in a school district, whether they have kids or not, they have a right to a say in how the schools are run. Unless something happened when I was asleep one night and we changed from a democratic republic to a dictatorship.
I want some
I read Froma Harrop’s column, and wow. Just wow. Is there any way the News-Press can find out what she is on so we can try to get some too?
Selective news
I have a question for those criticizing the FOX News coverage of their Christmas tree. Were they supposed to ignore that the way CNN and MSNBC ignored the riots last summer but made a big deal out of the Capitol riot? Seems like some of our legislators only care about violence when it’s directed at them.
