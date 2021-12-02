Fanning the flames
A big thank you to the News-Press for not racializing every shooting or other event that happens in St. Joseph, unlike the AP does with every piece of national news they write about. The division of our country based on race by the left and the biased national media pushing a false narrative is destroying the fabric and societal trust of our country.
Follow the money
You know there is a reason the White House will not accept natural immunity against the COVID virus. It’s because they aren’t making any money off of it.
Diamonds are forever
The book ‘Laptop from Hell’ was just released. Pretty much everything in it we already knew at election time, but the book just confirms what we already knew. That’s opening some people’s eyes. Hunter Biden got $30 million dollars from China, plus an $80-million diamond. Not a bad gig, huh?
Nero fiddles
Do you suppose the current administration has noticed that the stock market has dropped 2,000 points in 10 days? Or are they still deciding which pipelines and oil fields to shut down for the good of mankind?
Talking heads
I love it when the talking heads get on TV and they’re making six-figure salaries while they talk about the “pain at the pumps.” They have no clue how hard it is for low-income people to get through this inflation mess. But they get up there and they sympathize like they really know what we’re going through.
Working recipient
I was working every day after I was flooded out of my home when FEMA came to my rescue. So don’t tell me that socialist programs take money from other people and give it to those who refuse to work.
Get your shots
Known scientists and health officials advise that the way to get COVID under control is for all of us to get vaccinated and get the booster shot. With the number of those vaccinated in Buchanan County only at about 36%, I can’t understand why our civic leaders are not urging vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.