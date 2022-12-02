Every day somebody calls in and calls our president stupid or a communist or dumb. How come it never gets printed that Trump is a crook, doesn’t care about America and has done more damage than any other president in our history? I would like to say that.
Trump’s bad deeds
It’s not true that investigations found nothing against Trump. They found he asked a state official to change the vote count. He asked Pence not to accept state vote reports. He communicated with insurrectionists. He removed classified documents and left them available to the public.
Too much baggage
I’m a Republican and I vote Republican for usually presidents and basically everything else. And I don’t think Donald Trump will be president again because people aren’t going to deal with the turmoil of his investigations while he’s in office. I mean it’s time to get somebody younger in there without so much backlash to where they can concentrate on improving the country.
Two sides of it
I have a question for the American people. The doofus that sits in the White House is not allowing any drilling or fracking here in this country, because it’s detrimental to the earth. Global warming. Yet it’s OK for our company to go to Venezuela and do the same thing. If it’s harmful here, why is it not harmful there?
Editor’s note: It is incorrect to say that the Biden administration does not allow drilling or fracking in this country. Last year, when Biden was president, the United States produced 11.2 million barrels of crude oil a day. What Biden did do was revoke the Keystone Pipeline permit and he attempted to halt new oil and gas leases on federal land.
Voodoo economics
So let me get this straight. You guys want low gas prices but you don’t want any other countries like Venezuela to produce oil for the global market. Good luck with that.
Stay away
Obama has no business going down to Georgia to stump for Warnock. That’s Biden’s place. Biden needs to be there, standing beside him, not Obama. Obama is not president anymore and when he we was he was a lousy one. Same as Joe Biden is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.