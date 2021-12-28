Thank you, Alonzo
On Christmas morning, I finally had time to read Alonzo Weston’s column titled “Christmas is what we make it.” Reading it brought tears, happy memories, and thoughts of his mom at Katz always with a smile, quickly and correctly ringing up our order. Then, we didn’t even know Alonzo or about his wonderful work. Thank you.
Wake up
To all the Biden voters: Are you happy with the way this country is going? Are you satisfied? I’m sorry, I’m not. Now we have an idiot in office because you people wanted him, and this country is going to hell in a handbasket. I hope you’re all proud. Next time, I hope you all wake up and vote for someone who knows what they’re doing instead of voting for the party.
Trump sighting
I was channel surfing and I run across Donald Trump Jr. at some kind of made up convention. I tell ya, the only words I could describe it is he’s some kind of lunatic.
Generous country
I would like to ask all these people who hate this country and want to change it, what would the world do without the most generous country that ever existed? Who would help the rest of the world? Did you ever think about that?
Time to go
There was a commentator on CNN, and everything he said would happen when Trump got elected, Biden has done. And none of it has been good. It’s about time that man gets out of office, and his vice president goes with him. She says she was “set up to fail.” Well, I have news for her: She failed before she even started.
Hurt feelings
I heard Joe and Jill’s feelings were terribly hurt of the “Let’s go, Brandon” comment on the call with servicemembers on Christmas Eve. Well, Joe and Jill, you’re attempting to ruin our great country, so you’re going to get some backlash. If you think you can just roll into the White House and be treated with love and kindness and respect and dignity, you are wrong.
Editor’s note: Are you really making the case for not showing respect and dignity to others?
