To all you people out there who think Donald Trump is indefensible and so forth and can do no wrong or anything else, let me remind you all of something. Al Capone got away with murder, racketeering, gambling, bootlegging; you name it, his fingers were involved in it. You know, they finally got him on income tax evasion. Hmm, is that starting to sound familiar? Teflon Don better watch out.
It’s all history
Here we go again on revisionist history. The world was afraid of Trump and what he might do because he was unpredictable. Joe was not unpredictable and that is why Putin invaded Ukraine. He didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was president. So, let’s not try to change history into something that it’s not.
Paid content
How very sad for St. Joseph when a community organization supporting St. Joseph for over 80 years submits an article and photo to our newspaper about a recent Christmas event and is bluntly told, only paid community articles are published. So very sad.
Not likely
Yeah, they’re going to ask Biden to do something about this border crisis. That’s ridiculous. It’d be like walking up to a mannequin and saying, you gotta do something about the border crisis. That’s out of control.
What if...
Over 90 people have died in this cold snap. Can you imagine if that had been Donald Trump that went off to a warm place during his presidency when 90 people froze to death in the cold weather?
Cost of EVs
Why doesn’t anyone talk about these electric vehicle deficiencies? You need to change the tires on an EV every 4,000 miles. The batteries weigh over way over 1,500 pounds and over $15,000. What a joke.
Editor’s note: It is true that because electric vehicles are heavier, tires wear out sooner. Some automobile websites say the tires will last about 28,000 miles.
