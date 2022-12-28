This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Watch out

To all you people out there who think Donald Trump is indefensible and so forth and can do no wrong or anything else, let me remind you all of something. Al Capone got away with murder, racketeering, gambling, bootlegging; you name it, his fingers were involved in it. You know, they finally got him on income tax evasion. Hmm, is that starting to sound familiar? Teflon Don better watch out.

