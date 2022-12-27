All I hear is Trump was a liar. I hear nothing from these people about the lies Biden tells. As an example, the border is secure. There is no inflation. If you’re vaccinated, you can’t get COVID. The old adage sure applies to Biden. If his lips are moving, he’s lying.
Disqualification
As far as Trump saying he would like to terminate parts of the Constitution, that phrase alone disqualifies him from presidential material, in my opinion. Thank you.
Leadership traits
I remember when public leaders had to have certain roles or certain character traits to become a leader. Honesty, integrity, truthfulness and now it isn’t. All they got to do is look good and sound good and bam, they’re in there. I mean, look at Donald Trump. I can’t believe this country in such a moral decline to allow somebody like him in office. And I mean really, our good leaders are gone. We will not have no more good leaders from this moment on. We won’t. Everybody we’re getting in office is going to be just like Donald Trump, if not worse.
Wise men
Am I the only one that sees the sad irony in the editorial page, the Bible verse of the wise men coming to see the baby Jesus is posted right below a huge picture of Trump on the phone above the Jan. 6 committee?
Missing Gaug
We will all miss Andrew Gaug. He was so very good as a writer. I hope he has a good life ahead.
Positive news
How wonderful it was to receive our Weekender newspaper. On the front page, there were only good, positive articles. That was wonderful. Thank you.
Second chance
I was wondering if the News-Press is going to publish the Shop St. Joseph second-chance numbers? Can someone tell me how to find the second-chance numbers for Shop St. Joseph or are they even doing them anymore.
Editor’s note: The list of winning second-chance numbers was published as a PDF attachment next to our Dec. 16 story on the couple that claimed the $10,000 prize. Here is the link: http://bit.ly/3jyX3J6. The list also is available if you click on the Shop St. Joseph box on the Chamber of Commerce website, saintjoseph.com.
