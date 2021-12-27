Put it in writing
You Marxists who stand up for Biden in It’s your call, why don’t you write an editorial and put your name on it? Or are you ashamed?
Editor’s note: It’s usually the people on staff at the News-Press who write the editorials. We would take a signed letter to the editor, though.
Leave it to teachers
A third to half of our teachers have threatened to quit teaching. I think you ought to have a PTA, for the advice and input, but when it comes to teaching I think we ought to leave it up to the teachers, the principals and the school board to make the rules of what we’re going to be taught. Because I don’t think us parents have got the education on how to teach children.
Something, always
I see the St. Joseph newspaper has gone back to the PC saying of “holiday greetings” instead of “Merry Christmas.” After all, ‘tis the reason for the season.
Editor’s note: The masthead on our Weekender edition, for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, said “Merry Christmas.” We even threw in an exclamation point.
Hats off
Hats off to the editor who wrote the fine comments on the tragedy on Pear Street. It’s too bad that you, sir, do not have the power to make them do what’s right and save lives. But thank you for your kind words.
Profit taking
I read about the gas prices in It’s your call. It’s obvious what’s going on, these companies are making up for lost profits for the last year and half or so because of COVID. Once the oil companies did it, these other big companies like Kraft and Kellogg’s, they’re making up their lost profits because they aren’t going to lose money in the long run.
Shrinkflation
On these gas prices and inflation as a whole, I don’t know if anyone else has noticed it, but about six or eight months ago I started noticing the packaging was getting smaller on certain items you see for the same price. That’s one way they sneak in cost savings without you noticing. Before you may buy a 12-ounce box, but now it’s a 10-ounce box for the same price. That way they can turn profits, hoping you don’t notice.
