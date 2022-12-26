This is on the slumlords. The city needs to crack down, man, and I’m not joking. The city needs to do something about these slumlords.
Time and temperature
Dec. 23 front page about zero temperatures and exposed skin and frostbite by one of your local reporters. Interesting the picture of a clock, it’s from a Kansas City clock showing the temperature. I mean you couldn’t find a clock in St. Joseph that shows the temperature yesterday? Just wondering.
Out of jail
That crypto kid, I see where he got out on a $250 million bond. Bernie Madoff? He’s in jail. What’s the difference here? Is that because the kid gave all of his money to the Democratic Party?
Editor’s note: Bernie Madoff was released on a $10 million bail before he was sentenced to 150 years in prison for involvement in a Ponzi scheme. Madoff died last year at a federal medical center in North Carolina.
Dangerous game
I was watching that news on immigration. Joe Biden’s playing a very dangerous game with the U.S.
Birds of a feather
What is the difference between former Sen. Claire McCaskill and our senator now, Sen. Roy Blunt? The answer is, nothing.
How it was
Some people want to remember events the way they wanted them to be rather than the way they really where. When Trump was in office, world leaders laughed at him behind his back. That was widely reported. Putin had no respect for Trump. Putin saw that Trump could be flattered. We saw later that Putin was empowered in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was not weak. Ukraine has a chance of winning the war, thanks to NATO.
Saving a building
It sounds to me like Mr. Trout is going to restore Old Number 8. Would you rather see a building deteriorate or be vandalized? I for one am happy that this old beautiful building will be saved.
