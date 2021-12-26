A phish story
Those phishing calls are nothing but scams. No one should ever listen to what they have to say; just hang up on them. I don’t even answer calls from numbers I don’t recognize.
Trump’s deal
Former President Trump met with the leader of the Taliban at Camp David. Trump made a deal all American forces would be out by June. Biden had to live with Trump’s deal and he did the best that could be done.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Trump planned to meet with the Taliban at Camp David in 2019, but the meeting was canceled amid considerable pushback.
Can’t look away
Watching this bunch of nitwits in the White House is like watching a train wreck. You really don’t want to look, but it’s so obvious that you can’t help it. And now they’re saying we’re better off than we were under Trump? I’m an old man, and I have never seen a better economy than what we had under Trump. And then we got that gift from China. You know, the one that keeps on giving. Well, it gave Biden the presidency. That’s a train wreck we’d rather not look at.
Shame on you
I noticed in an article Black was capitalized but white was not. This is racist, and I am ashamed the News-Press would fall for this nonsense.
Nonpartisan resistance
Even though the COVID vaccine is free for anybody who wants it, it is a verifiable fact that only 40% of the Black population in Washington D.C. has had even one shot. So tell me again how it’s those dirty Trump supporters who aren’t getting vaccinated?
Come on
I’m still laughing at the person who called in to thank Joe Biden for lowering gas prices. That’s just comical. You do realize that before Biden took office, gas was not $3 a gallon? You do realize that before Biden took office, our border was secure and we didn’t have 200,000 illegal immigrants crossing over each month? Come on, man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.