This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

Dazed and confused

Yeah, this on recreational marijuana. You know, I don’t have a problem with people smoking pot. I’ve smoked it and everything else. But now I’m thinking it’s bad enough that we have everybody on pills, methamphetamines, whatever else they can get their hands on. And now we’re going to have everybody walking around stoned, too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.