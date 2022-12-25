Yeah, this on recreational marijuana. You know, I don’t have a problem with people smoking pot. I’ve smoked it and everything else. But now I’m thinking it’s bad enough that we have everybody on pills, methamphetamines, whatever else they can get their hands on. And now we’re going to have everybody walking around stoned, too.
Immaculate reception
Thank you, News-Press, for this wonderful article about Franco Harris. I was watching that game when it happened and it still sends chills up my spine, what he did. He played so hard and played so good. God bless him.
The Cheney clan
I can see where dizzy Liz Cheney is a backbiting Democrat. Her dad was vice president, Republican, with George Bush. Cheney was the head of the conception project in Iraq, which didn’t get done right, a total disaster. But he probably did millions of dollars from taxpayers’ money. You don’t have to know anything. Just get labeled as a politician and you’re in.
He’s done plenty
A caller said that Trump has done nothing. So, you’re still lying about the election, asking others to overturn it, inciting a riot and removing secret documents. Good to know. If I feel I want to do that too, I will proceed with speed.
Baby, it’s cold
Hey people, is this what they call global warming? Wow, if it gets any warmer, I don’t know what we’ll do. Think about it.
Rain, sleet and snow
Kudos to the postal department, especially this time of year.
Please leave
Moscow Mitch said Trump’s clout has diminished. I’ll be glad when Trump vanishes.
You’re history
Our country is collapsing like Rome. Thank you Joe and the rest of the Democrats. You will go down in history, but not like you think.
Crazy government
You know why people were attracted to Donald Trump? People are tired of our government. There’s a lot of stupid things that they’re doing. He’s exactly what some of the American people want to be toward our government. He’s a liar, but in a sense, I don’t blame them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.