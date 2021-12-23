Harsh verdict
The comic strip Jump Start was put in the News-Press a few months back. It’s the most idiotic comic strip I’ve ever seen. Please get it out of the paper.
Keeping it clean
I didn’t get a truck number or anything, but I just wanted to say thank you to the man who stopped his vehicle and walked back to pick up the trash someone had dropped. I just wanted to say thank you for helping to keep our city clean.
Dumb and dumber
If Hawley and Schmitt are the idiots, then who are the sane ones? Pelosi? Schumer?
Time is up
Every time I see a Bush coming up and finally commenting on the way the Democrats are ruining this country makes me furious. None of them backed Donald Trump when he was president and could have helped this country. Now a Bush is running for office in Texas again. We do not need another Bush. They are a total disgrace to this country.
Gas prices
The person who says Biden is wonderful for dropping the price of gas and unemployment is most likely the same person who was calling saying Trump had no control over either one.
Pocketing millions
I’d love to know what kind of money goes into their pockets when they vote for all this spending. If you do your research, you’ll find that they’re all millionaires. Does that seem odd to anybody?
Donating toys
I was just watching TV about all the children and families that will be without Christmas. I think the retail stores in St. Joseph should be able to pick all that up. It could be a write off for them. They make enough money, they could donate the toys and things these people need.
Twelve and one
One thing about liberals is they are easy to spot. Like the caller blaming FOX News for everything. I guess the other dozen channels that are left-leaning don’t count?
Holding his ground
You know, I’ve got to respect Sen. Manchin. He’s holding his ground. He’s the only Democrat politician with a backbone that I’ve seen in my lifetime.
