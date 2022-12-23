You know if the climate change fanatics are really serious about saving the planet, shouldn’t they all get on a spaceship and leave?
Year of carnage
Just a thought on the year 2022: We had over 600 mass shootings in the United States. And what do the Republicans want to do about it? Absolutely nothing.
Everyone but him
When Trump talks about his strong belief in law and order, he means everyone but him.
Travel woes
Why do people pick the dumbest time of year to travel? They did this during COVID-19. Man, they knew these airports were going to shut down. They knew these planes are going to be delayed. We’ve known for a long time this snowstorm was coming. We’ve known for a while, I mean just like COVID-19 man, you know. And then they sit there and they’re stuck in these airports and they sit there and they whine and cry about it.
Editor’s note: Maybe because it’s Christmas and they bought their tickets in advance?
Blame game
Why is it that this administration has to blame the Republicans for everything but your vice president just said that because of the border, the way the border is, the Republicans are to blame? She needs to look in the mirror. And so does Joe Biden. Need to look in the mirror and they’ll find out who’s causing all this trouble with the border.
Earmarks galore
Newsmax says there are 750 earmarks in the new spending bill. That’s got to be a record: $1.66 trillion. This whole economy is going to collapse, right?
Sins of the children
You know, Hunter Biden, he doesn’t hold office. His father didn’t give him a job and call him a paid consultant so he can make millions from the government. Get it straight. You might want to look up all the things your hero Trump’s kids have been into.
Use the garage
People want more parking spaces so they can shop Downtown? That doesn’t make sense. Why don’t you just park in the parking garage? Downtown isn’t that big.
What a racket
Trump’s call for the termination of the Constitution is like a mob boss calling for the legalization of racketeering.
Where is Harris?
I’ve been watching world news on this crisis at the border. When Harris was voted in, that was her job to control this from happening. She is not doing it.
