Belongs in jail
I want to know why the rules are harsher for you, me and Martha Stewart than they are for our politicians. Any average American would go to jail for insider trading. Members of our Congress should too.
Waste of money
Texas governor is putting up his own law and the feds would not sell him material already paid for by the taxpayers. It’s just sitting there. What a waste of taxpayer money.
In the mirror
To the person who wrote about Biden doing the right thing by getting out of Afghanistan, I want you to look in the mirror and see you are the one who’s delusional.
Catching on
Even if the government started arresting people and putting them in containment areas for such a thing as a head cold, the Democrats still wouldn’t catch on. They’d see it as “necessary.”
Fishy calls
I get these calls every now and then, they ask for someone who doesn’t even live here, and then they say, “Well maybe you can help me.” Then they want me to donate money to their fund. Why should they have to call me all the time to ask me that when I’m on a fixed income anyway? Isn’t there another way for them to get their funds, other than calling people all the time?
No mystery
In regard to the recent article about confusion at traffic lights with the flashing yellow arrow, there should be no excuse for any so-called confusion. The instructions are posted right next to the light in plain English on a big sign. It’s also spelled out for you on page 45 of the state of Missouri driver’s guide. Read both before you go complaining to the traffic light people.
Pandering to Hawley
The worst foreign policy disaster since Vietnam was the invasion of Iraq by President George Bush that led to over 4,400 military dead and 32,000 wounded. Hawley’s historical ignorance is only exceeded by this paper’s pandering to his need to be in the news.
