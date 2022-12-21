This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Not so golden

I was watching the news tonight and they said that California is like a third-world country, and Newsom is wanting to ban the sale of all gas cars. That man is thinking about running for president of the United States. Look what he's done to California. We sure don't need him tearing the United States up any more than Joe Biden has done. Joe Biden is killing it, and Newsom would finish the job. So you better stop and think.

