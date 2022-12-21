I was watching the news tonight and they said that California is like a third-world country, and Newsom is wanting to ban the sale of all gas cars. That man is thinking about running for president of the United States. Look what he's done to California. We sure don't need him tearing the United States up any more than Joe Biden has done. Joe Biden is killing it, and Newsom would finish the job. So you better stop and think.
Four-day week
Seems the St. Joseph School District is big into dumbing down. Now we're going to drop a day off of school. How are our kids going to learn anything?
Editor's note: The St. Joseph School District has made no move to adopt a four-day school week. Its administrators did discuss the potential in light of a decision by the Independence School District to go to a four-day week.
It keeps giving
The worst gift this Christmas is the Biden presidency. Yep, I don't know what else he could mess up unless he gets us in a war with Russia.
Stay or go?
I think LaTonya Williams and David Foster should both resign. They were deceptive.
GOP stripes
Surely nobody out there really believes that Shawn Harper is a Republican. He's not a Republican. Just because he's the county committeeman on the Republican side doesn't mean anything. There's many social climbers in our party.
Lock him up
What ever happened to war crimes and whatever happened to crimes against humanity? Because if these two laws actually existed, Putin would be locked up right now.
His goose is cooked
Doesn't Joe Biden know when you kill the middle income class of people, you are killing the goose that laid the golden egg?
No guts, no glory
Cheney, she's got some guts. That's nothing Donald J. Trump has got. He showed that during the Vietnam War.
Wrong target
Everybody hollered last year about defund the police. How about defund the FBI and leave the police alone?
