In response to the call thanking Biden for gas prices dropping, when he was elected in November 2020 the national average price of gas was $2.20 a gallon; as of Dec. 17, 2021, it was $3.30 a gallon. This is a 46% increase because of Biden’s policies to destroy fossil fuel production and transportation. Even worse, it hurts the poor and middle classes, which he supposedly champions the most.
Shopping for judges
When people became addicted to painkillers and the doctors said, “enough,” they would go out and doctor shop until they could find a doctor that would give them what they wanted. Sadly, our politicians do that with judges. They just go around until they can find a judge that gives them the answer they want.
Actual learning
I know teachers that have been very worried that their grades were too low and that they would be in trouble for the low grades. Shouldn’t the blame be on the students for not learning the material? Maybe instead of a MAP test at the end of the year, we should have an end-of-course test and students who do not pass do not proceed to the next level. Wouldn’t it demonstrate a lot more that we are really pushing for actual learning by requiring them to do so?
Shell game
People need to know that our state government uses the gambling debate to say the money will come to the local school districts. That is false. The school districts get the same amount with or without gambling. The state government misleads us. The state keeps that boatload of money for the general funds while the schools get the same amount every year. School districts do not get help from the gambling — period.
Hollywood exposed
The caller blaming FOX News and calling Hollywood “competitive capitalists” must be living in a Hollywood dreamland. What about the networks that drooled over the fake Russia conspiracy for three years, or believed Jussie Smollett? Conservative actors dare not say anything, or they get blacklisted or “canceled” by the liberal Hollywood elite. And if filmmaking is so competitive, why do so many bombs get funded?
