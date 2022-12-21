I will really miss receiving your paper each day. Nothing like reading It’s your call with a cup of coffee. Thank you, News-Press, for the all the years you have served St. Joseph.
Where to shop?
This is on shopping Downtown for this Christmas. Shop where? There’s a few little stores down there, but other than that, where is there to shop at down there? Half of them buildings down there are empty. Or they’re bars, or they’re like lawyers and places like that. Where is there to shop Downtown?
Editor’s note: How about one of those ‘little stores,” or a gift certificate to a restaurant, coffee shop or salon?
Armchair QB
The Republican Party reminds me of an armchair quarterback. They like to sit back and criticize, but you’ve never heard anything about their immigration policy. They have none.
True Americans
I’ve been an independent voter my entire voting life, but I voted Republican for president 90% of the time. But I did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020, nor will I ever vote for anyone he endorses for obvious reasons. But I would vote for Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans for president. They are true Americans. We have our country’s best interests at heart. I hope they run.
Teflon Don
This person calling in all giddy about Trump having charges on him and being guilty and he should be going to jail and all this kind of stuff, I got to laugh at you. They’ve been pulling this against Trump since before he was elected. Nothing that they’ve done has stood up at all to be able to charge him with anything, and it’s the same thing that this is going to be. Nothing they can charge him with. He has done nothing. You’ll see. It will go nowhere.
Who is responsible?
When Mitch McConnell says the American people know who was responsible for Jan. 6, does he mean Donald Trump or all of his apologists who look the other way while the evidence mounts on how he tried to destroy the greatest Democracy on earth?
