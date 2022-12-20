About Donald J. Trump. I’m just going to say it one time, one time only: He’s a compulsive liar.
It adds up
Yeah, this year, city officials seemed that they had to have a 3% pay raise on their pay, or be equal with judges’ pay, or something like that. You know, you figure that out. If you have $70,000 a year or $60,000 a year, $85,000 a year, you go 70,000 times 3%? Well, that’s a pretty good pay rate. Fifteen-hundred dollars, oh, but my job, we get $0.35 raise.
Editor’s note: Not city officials but county officials. Ultimately, they decided not to index pay to judge’s salaries but to accept the same cost-of-living adjustment provided to other county employees.
Laughing at you
Not Interested, I gotta laugh. All this right-wing so-called conspiracy theories have come true. They weren’t conspiracies, they were facts. They were the truth. It’s all coming out now. I gotta laugh at you. That’s all I can do.
Possible conflict
I have to agree with the person who called in about the councilman buying the firehouse on Mitchell. A major conflict of interest. I think he should step down if he’s going to buy the building and then make the purchase.
Pass or fail?
Hi, I just have one question for the St. Joseph School District. If 50 to about 65% of the students are not proficient or advanced, why aren’t they failing?
Kindness pays
Yes, I would like to thank the gentleman that was ahead of me Dec. 14 at the King Hill Avenue dollar store. Anyway, he left some money to the cashier to go toward my purchase, so I want to thank him very much. Thank you.
Our downfall
Yes, I am both amused and saddened by a quote I recently read, made by the late Bishop Fulton Sheen, which he said, when you think of the condition the world is in now, you sometimes wish that Noah had missed the boat. It is even more appropriate today than it was when he wrote it years ago. Complacency is going to be our downfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.