Economic analysis
How stupid does the media think the American people are? Pumping up Joe Biden and saying that the economy is getting good, jobs are getting good. So how stupid do they think we are, when we go to the grocery store or the gas station and everything is so much higher than it was a couple of years ago? And that man hasn’t been in office a year yet, and look at what he’s done to our country. They’re not pulling the wool over our eyes.
Valet service
It’s wonderful that they have the valet service at Mosaic. However, when you have to wait 10 weeks to get a colonoscopy, maybe they need a few more physicians in that area.
Editor’s note: We doubt that the hiring of valet drivers prevents them from bringing GI doctors on board. There might be other issues at play there.
Look it up
A person calls in and says because we had the tri-state tornado, the tornado we had the other day down in Kentucky, Missouri and those southern states wasn’t caused because of global warming, because they didn’t have global warming in the 20s and the tri-state tornado. The tri-state tornado hit in March, tornado season. The last tornado in the south just recently hit in December just before Christmas.
ICU visit
Instead of going after all the school districts for the mask mandates, why don’t our Republican governor and attorney general go to the hospitals where they’re being overloaded with unvaccinated people?
Spanish flu
In 1918, the Spanish flu broke out all over the world. It only went away because of herd immunity. That means it went through all the people it could kill and killed them, and the strong survived, and the ones that survived built up an immunity and it went away. And that’s what Trump wanted us to do with COVID. You know how many millions of people would have died if we done that?
