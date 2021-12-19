Peas in a pod
Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt are idiots and embarrassments to the state of Missouri.
Out of control
If mandated vaccines are constitutional according to the Supreme Court rulings of 1905 and 1922, how can masks be unconstitutional? Our attorney general is a dangerous and ignorant fool.
Bought and sold
The reason the government is giving people a lot of money not to work is to destroy small businesses, and it is working. Then at some point, the money will stop and you will have to have support from the government. You will have to do as they say if you want any help. They will own you completely. I hope you all enjoy this, because you brought it on yourself.
Code orange
Sadly, we now know that many of these people knew of the impending tornado and you see this is where the little seed of the Trumpists and their lies exhibits itself. Because they don’t even believe in the weather service anymore! They only believe things that come from the orange, lying coward and his minions.
Must be higher
I’ve been watching the coronavirus on the news, and they still say only 39% have been vaccinated. I’m sorry, but that’s been there since all the way back in last summer, and I know for a fact more people have been vaccinated than that. I’ve been vaccinated, my daughter was vaccinated. They need to get their numbers straight.
Disagree
I was just wondering about the person in It’s your call who thinks Obama was a decent person. I don’t understand their definition of “decency.” There’s no way he was a decent person.
Pot, meet kettle
Oh, Nicolle Wallace. FOX News “enabling” Trump? Yes, they did do that. But CNN and MSNBC did the same thing for Hillary Clinton for the entire Trump presidency, letting her call his presidency illegitimate and never challenging her on that. Those networks criticizing FOX News is truly the pot calling the kettle black.
