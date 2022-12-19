Biden and Harris ought to be made to go down there to El Paso, Texas, and have to live in with those people that they’ve got crowded in there like sardines. They’re the reason that this is happening in our country.
Parking, parking
Parking, parking, parking. The problem with Downtown St. Joe is parking. People like big open parking areas close to their destination. So less buildings, more parking.
Four is the new five
Should the school district adopt the four-day school week? They need to get with the times — 2023 is just a few more days. The times dictate they better get on board. Maysville, they have had no hitches yet. Yeah, they’re smaller than St. Joe. Independence went to it. They’re going to do fine. St. Joe, you might even be surprised. You might even save a bunch of money.
Are you sorry?
Now these guys who put Donald Trump in office, are you happy? I mean are you satisfied? Do you see the monster you put in office, the traitor? The liar? Very vindictive. The childlike mentality? Now I wonder how many of these Trump signs gonna be coming down.
Could be worse
Breaking news — four criminal referrals against Trump. Should be more than that. Good thing I wasn’t on that committee.
Everywhere signs
How can anyone call Downtown St. Joseph a destination? It’s a destination to avoid. I went Downtown. You almost have to stop at every block because there’s so many stop signs there. It’s absolutely crazy, crazy.
True American
Cheney. She’s got some guts. She’s doing it for democracy in the United States of America. I want each one of you to remember that her dad was vice president for eight years. And I’m sure he’s a true American.
Other views
Here’s the problem with the person that said Ben Pecora should listen to other opinions. Yes, everybody should listen to other opinions, including you. If you listen to other opinions besides just the mainstream media who refused, if you recall, to put the information about Hunter Biden’s laptop, said it was disinformation, which is wrong.
