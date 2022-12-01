We don’t know what turns a young man into a mass murderer. Someday maybe. Meanwhile, we know what killers need to snuff out the lives of a dozen or more people in a matter of seconds: semi-automatic weapons. These we can eliminate when enough of us can no longer stand the ceaseless slaughter of innocent people.
To the border
Well, it looks like Biden’s gonna pull the air marshals off of the airplanes and send them to the border. Have you ever heard of anything so insane in your life? Those air marshals are on those airplanes to protect people and they want to send them to the border.
Enemy within
Just like Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy is going to learn that his biggest enemy is the fringe element of his own party. Why can’t moderate Republicans and Democrats work together to neutralize the far left and far right?
Broke and woke
Yes, I have an opinion about this Democratic Party. Biden wants to get everyone broke. Each and every one of us. And everything you own. So I wanna tell these Democrats that voted for Biden what this really means, because I know they don’t have the clue: communism.
Wake up
This message is for the Republicans and in particular, Kevin McCarthy, who expects to be the speaker of the House. I saw the other day you were inviting Joe to go down to the border first hand with you and see what’s going on. Are you so simple-minded that you think he doesn’t know what’s going on? He knows exactly what’s going on, and he’s doing exactly what he set out to accomplish. If you’re going to be speaker of the House, you need to wake up.
Confused by lights
We’re just wondering what’s wrong with the traffic light at 22nd and Highly. If you’re headed east and west, the light will give you a green light for one car to go through, and then it changes to red. And the funny thing is, there’s not even any traffic coming north and south.
