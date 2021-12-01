Free rein
It used to be that the FBI kept close watch on high-profile political activists in this country, especially those that were anti-American. Today it seems the troublemakers have free rein while the socialist Democrats are in control.
Nail in coffin
If they demolish the 229 bridge Downtown, that will be the final nail in the coffin for Downtown in St. Joe. I really wonder if our City Council members have a brain.
Editor’s note: The City Council is eager to make recommendations, but it might not be its call in the end.
Not laughing
They need to take this Jump Start out of the comics section of the weekend paper. There’s absolutely nothing funny about it, and it doesn’t even make sense. There are a lot funnier ones they used to have in there from time to time. Just pull it out of there.
Justice
Whether Rittenhouse wants to believe it or not, his courtroom was a politically driven agenda and not the courtroom of justice.
Change of name
Rittenhouse is lucky all he has to do is change his name. The other guys are dead and won’t have a chance to do anything.
Stretch run
Now that our teachers have had a week off for stress relief, I hope they have the stamina to make it four more weeks, when they will have a two-week vacation. That union sure takes good care of its members.
No cars
If you want us to give up cars, you all better be the first to give yours up.
Problem town
If the residents of St. Joe would come to realize we don’t work for City Hall, they work for us; we’re the ones who pay the taxes, we’re the ones who employ them people, we’re their boss, and as soon as the residents realize that a lot of stuff would change. St. Joe has major problems. And anyone who says other towns have the same amount of problems, no there ain’t.
