Be the change
I wonder when they’re going to kick on the unity. Biden promised to unify our country. In my 60 years, I’ve never seen so much hate. Blacks against whites; Democrats against Republicans; gays against straights. Everyone has their own flag now. It’s disgusting.
Making progress
Thank you, President Biden, for bringing down gas prices. Thanks for the lowest unemployment since 1969. Thanks for getting the shipping containers moving swiftly. It’s wonderful to once again be proud of our president.
Keep it local
Shop St. Joseph? Why not Hire St. Joseph?
A free world
I think it’s great that we don’t have the mandates put on us. Because some people don’t like to wear the masks and some people don’t want to get the vaccine. It is still a free world. I’m not against the mandates because we have freedom of speech, and we have freedom of ourselves. If you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine. If you want to wear the mask, wear it anywhere and all the time. That’s all I have to say about it.
What was that?
I would like to correct a recent caller. Don’t confuse Joe Biden’s “stuttering” with him speaking gibberish. That is what we’re laughing at.
Buying into it
It is absolutely false that the left owns the nation’s broadcasting systems. Where did you get that misguided info? I suspect the FOX evening news propaganda commentators. They will say and do anything to get people upset. It’s good for their ratings. … And you can’t get any more competitive and capitalistic than Hollywood.
Same old song
Now they’re saying again that they want gambling and they want the money that’s made to go to schools. Isn’t that the same argument they made last time?
