Your papers, please
Dr. Fauci says if anyone comes to your house, you should demand to see their COVID vaccination papers. I think he might be a reincarnation from 1943 Germany.
Editor’s note: We’re not endorsing Dr. Fauci on this one, but have a little perspective. The Nazis did a lot worse than that.
Strange weather
Somewhere around 85 years ago the tri-state tornado stayed on the ground across three states, killing hundreds of people. So before you start screaming “global warming” caused this tornado that just hit down south, maybe you should look at the weather, maybe you should think about the fact that the weather has done strange things for thousands of years.
Virus talk
What would the news media talk about if we didn’t have this virus?
Everything must go!
I just figured out how to get everyone vaccinated. Change the price of the vaccine to $100, then discount that price by 60%. You’ll have people waiting in line for the great sale!
It’s a riddle
I tried to listen to what Biden was saying Tuesday night. About three-fourths of it didn’t make any sense. It started about the pandemic, then he started talking about the elderly. Then he went to old people on their front porch trying to pay their bills. I spent the whole hour rewinding and rewatching trying to figure out what he was talking about. Is this the best our country can do?
Jelly of the month
I just found out my insurance company stopped giving Christmas bonuses to their employees. Talk about a Scrooge. I guess I’ll switch to an insurance company who cares.
Sing a new song
The Democrats are intellectually dishonest. When Trump was in office, they kept telling us to pay attention to what the Congressional Budget Office had to say. But now that Democrats are in charge, they say not to listen to the CBO.
City on a hill
If the United States is such a horribly racist country, why is it that people of color from all over the world will risk everything, including their lives, to come here?
