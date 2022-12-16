Just a matter of hours before the Crypto King was supposed to testify in Congress, he’s arrested in the Bahamas so that he can’t testify in Washington. That seems a little fishy. He sure did give them Democrats a lot of campaign funds, some to the Republicans, too. But I just think it’s really, really fishy that they conveniently kept him from testifying in front of Congress.
Something else fishy
It looks mighty fishy that the City Councilman got to buy the fire house on Mitchell Avenue. It doesn’t look right. I don’t think it should have even been appropriate. This looks like a conflict of interest on my part on his part, and I think it sounds a little unfair.
A bright side
Good news, I’ll only be disgusted once a week with your sports section.
Depleted stocks
I’m just wondering if there’s any weapons left in the American arsenal or that they sent them all over to Ukraine. It’s one thing for sure, there’s not much oil left in the reserve tanks. Biden’s using that to bring down the price. God help us if we have an emergency.
Editor’s note: There are currently about 382 million barrels in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the lowest level since 1984.
Extremist threat
White extremism is on the rise in America. Imagine that, huh? And the number one person behind it is Donald J. Trump.
Trump and Putin
At a news conference when asked about bad reports from the Ukraine War, Putin said you can’t trust anyone. You can only trust me. It reminded me of what Trump said back at the VA convention in Kansas City.
Social media
All students in the St. Joseph School District should be taught that what you say or write on social media has consequences and it can’t be easily erased or ignored. And one member of the St. Joseph Board of Education needs to sit in on that discussion because he apparently has much to learn in this regard.
(1) comment
Extremist….TDS much?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.