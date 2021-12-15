Decency defined
I totally disagree with the person who said we haven’t had a decent leader in decades. You won’t find a more decent person than Barack Obama. He pulled us out of the damage caused by George W. Bush, too.
Simply disgusted
I’m watching a documentary, and our young people, our best and our brightest in the military, are fighting and dying at the hands of the Taliban. And I think about my president turning tail and running, surrendering to the Taliban, leaving behind 80,000 automatic weapons, tanks, armored personnel carriers and all the equipment they could ever want — and I am disgusted. I am disgusted to see this nation fall to this level. It is awful.
Stay scared
Well, the news is all about the first death of Omicron. Gotta announce that. Somebody in the UK has died of Omicron. We don’t say how old this person is, or did they have any underlying health issues, none of that. Just gotta be quick to report they died. Stay scared.
Money, money
I see the St. Joe school board’s got their hand out for money again. Good luck!
Job well done
I would like to say what an outstanding job the St. Joe Fire Department did over the weekend fighting the fire at the house next to us and also protecting our home. Thank you very much.
Do they work?
If masks and shutdowns work, then why haven’t masks and shutdowns worked the last two years? South Dakota and Florida have not shut down, and they have the lowest COVID rates.
Editor’s note: According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Florida ranked third-lowest and South Dakota ranked 44th in the nation this week based on positivity rates. The two lowest were Hawaii and California.
One way
There is only one way the Republicans lose, and yes, it is Donald Trump.
Plain as day
If you can’t see that what happened on Jan. 6 was an attempt to seize the government, then there is just no hope for you whatsoever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.