Digging in heels
You say FOX News is all lies, but have you ever listened to it? Or do you just dig in your liberal heels and follow the other brainwashed sheep to CNN and MSNBC, the lowest-rated and most unbelievable news outlets?
Bibles out
I have a challenge for the whole world: Get your Bibles out, dust them off and start reading.
Crickets
The media was all over the Smollett story, but now that the truth has come out, there’s nothing from them.
Protection from China
So China mocked President Biden’s democracy summit, and in one of their statements they said, “Well, there’s 400 million guns in America, more guns than people.” OK, but that seems like a pretty good reason for China never to attack us.
Ask Kentucky
Tornadoes in December. Yep, a regular thing in Kentucky and possibly here soon. Yeah, there’s no climate change. Ask those people in Kentucky if they think there’s not climate change.
Time to go
All I hear about is Biden’s Build Back Better thing. What’s he building? All I’ve seen him do is tear things down. We were energy independent, and look what he’s done to that. Grocery prices weren’t nearly as high as they are now. He doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. It’s time for him to go, and take Harris with him.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Energy Information Administration said it’s still too early to tell if domestic production exceeded consumption in 2021, which is the definition of energy independence. Also, if Biden and Harris go, then Nancy Pelosi is your president.
So unfair
I think it’s terrible that there are businesses in this town, let alone all across the country, that are firing people for not taking a vaccination. It’s not fair, it’s not moral, it’s unconstitutional and there is absolutely no legal basis for mandating a vaccination like this. Especially in our hospitals where the employees have been exposed to COVID for almost two years now.
Editor’s note: There is ample legal precedent, starting with Jacobson v. Massachusetts, in which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the states’ authority to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. In Gibbons v. Ogden, the Supreme Court described police power as an “immense mass of legislation” that includes “health laws of every description.”
