A flat tax
Why don’t the people in Congress just vote to have a flat sales tax? Say 8%, pay it at the end of the year. We’d have so much money, there would be no rich people or poor people. There’d be no cheating, and we could get rid of the IRS and some of these other government agencies.
Kentucky strong
A massive tornado hits a Midwestern town and we all become Kentuckians coming to our neighbors’ needs. Why then, can’t we all be Americans during a pandemic and try to protect our neighbors from a virus?
Need to vent
I was just watching “The View” on my DVR…and you would think that on the day of Sen. Dole’s funeral, it would be the lead story, not somebody being the red carpet spokesman for E. I’m glad It’s your call is here so I can vent. Therapy isn’t cheap, and I come here a lot.
No mask
I noticed at the service for Sen. Bob Dole that Ted Cruz was the only person not wearing a mask. He should have been removed, or not allowed to come in. People who do not follow the procedures and the mandates should feel the consequences.
Makes me smile
I’d like to comment about Alonzo Weston’s recent column about the St. Joseph board games. My husband and I thought it was hilarious. It was well-written and very funny. We especially liked the I-229 chutes and ladders.
Won’t help
There’s five liberal groups that are pressuring the media to give favorable coverage of the Biden administration. But that’s not going to make gas prices go down, that’s not going to make groceries any cheaper. They aren’t going to pull one over on the American people because we’re living it. No matter how much favor they give him, we’re not going to believe it. We’re not stupid.
Thank you SJFD
All of these recent fires in St. Joseph are mind-boggling. Take time to thank the Fire Department for its response and hard work in keeping people and property safe.
