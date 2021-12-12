A big problem
Should there be a concern about the homeless and their violence and everything? Yes, there should be, because they are taking over this town and doing whatever they want. The other day I was in Patee Park and some young kid comes up with a metal pipe in his hand, asking why I was in “his gazebo.” Something needs to be done. You don’t see this problem in Maryville, you don’t see it in Union Star, or anywhere else but St. Joe. Because the city of St. Joe thinks it’s more important to put in stop signs and statues than it is to take care of the major problems here in St. Joe.
No masks
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, another Republican, is trying to kill as many people as he can I guess by eliminating masks.
Just be kind
A reminder to the people of St. Joe that Biden, as a child and teenager, was afflicted with a speech impediment. Through years of hard work he has overcome it to a degree, but the problem still exists to some degree. Please don’t make fun of someone who has a speech impediment. It is not fair.
All lives
I’m so tired of hearing about Black Lives Matter. I raised my children to know that it doesn’t matter if someone’s skin is a different color than yours, that doesn’t make you any better than them and it doesn’t make them any better than you.
Short memory
A recent caller complained about all of the anti-Biden comments in the paper. The left controls most of the nation’s broadcasting systems, including socialist Hollywood. Does this caller want to give them control of the local newspaper too? They must have a short memory about some of the calls about Trump when he was in office.
Show-Me State
I see Gov. Parson isn’t sure whether mask mandates work, and yet in the paper it said coronavirus cases are increasing dramatically in Missouri. What world is he living in?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.