If the News-Press had not been so rabidly Republican in the last six years, it would not have lost the independent subscribers. We have gone down the rabbit hole with two U.S. senators who are on the fringes of democracy and a congressman who only no votes on everything.
Change the subject
You know when Jim Jordan was asked about Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, restricting information to the Chinese people? He changed the subject faster than a frog leg jumping out of a hot frying pan. I have never seen a politician switch subjects so fast in my life.
Flagged
Imagine playing a football or basketball game when the umpires and referees are all fans of the other team. They commit a foul but they call the penalty on you. That’s what President Trump was up against.
Stupid is...
Donald Trump, his recent comments on our U.S. Constitution is tantamount to treason, as is stealing top secret documents from the White House and keeping them at his Mar-a-Lago estate. And inciting an insurrection that resulted in the death of police officers. Just another Forrest Gump moment. Mama says stupid is as stupid does.
Battery powered
After seeing the end of the little article in the paper about the Korean firm’s plan for a $4 billion plus battery plant in Georgia, I have a comment for them, I hope they’re not planning on using solar and wind completely to charge those things.
Billing question
I wish someone would explain the difference with our American Water billing and our sewer water billing. Can somebody explain the difference for me please?
