Fair trade
If Joe Biden doesn’t get reelected that’s fine, as long as Trump and his cronies from Jan. 6 go to jail for life.
Answer the question
Biden’s press secretary won’t answer questions about Hunter Biden’s Chinese investments, because Biden doesn’t want it to mess up Hunter’s million dollar deal with China. How stupid do they think the American people are? If that was one of Trump’s sons, they’d already be tried and convicted.
Survival mode
Send money to Afghanistan for humanitarian youth? Who do you think would benefit from that? Another Biden blunder. I just hope our country can survive another three years.
Jesus for president
If you study history, anybody who believes in man’s governments and man’s political systems is an idiot. It is set up to fail. Look at our last two presidents. Joe Biden is doing a horrible job, and Donald Trump wasn’t any better. We haven’t had a decent leader in this country in decades. But you all rush out to put these idiots in office, and then you want to complain about “left-wing this” and “right-wing that.” If you guys want a perfect leader, go to Jesus Christ.
Who checks it?
Isn’t there a federal communications committee or association in our government that’s supposed to regulate what comes across the airwaves, like these TV shows, and if they’re lying they come and get them and fine them or charge them? Why don’t we back that up? We have it. Fox is lying all the time.
Editor’s note: There is a Federal Communications Commission, but its mandate covers the issuing of licenses for over-the-air broadcasters rather than looking for lies. At any rate, a paid cable provider like Fox is a different entity, and subject to different regulations, than a TV station that broadcasts over public frequencies.
The other way
Someone in It’s your call said Rittenhouse is lucky all he’ll have to do is change his name, and the others are dead. Another way of looking at it is, he will have to change his name, and they can’t attack anyone anymore.
